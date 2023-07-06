Leslie Lowe

Hot and hazy weather conditions are expected once again Friday, with daytime highs that will hover in the low to mid 90's!

As we head into the weekend, the HEAT is on with the lingering possibility for afternoon thunderstorms over the Cascades and northern mountains of Washington and Idaho.  Daytime highs are expected to hold in the mid to upper 90s with parts of the Basin and the Yakima Valley seeing triple digits. 
Dry and Hot conditions mean elevated fire risk for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Please remember to follow burn bans in place where you live.

