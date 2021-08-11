...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in
the upper 90s to 106 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...From Noon Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight
temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat
related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents
without air conditioners. Those working or participating in
outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room,
stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&