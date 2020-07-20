High pressure continues to deliver Summertime sunshine and above average temperatures in the 90's and triple digits through the middle part of the week.
Cool marine air will start to filter in by the second half of the week, bringing some welcome relief from the heat as temperatures drop back into the mid 80's. Winds could be a bit breezy Wednesday night into Thursday, especially through central Washington. Dry hot conditions, combined with winds always means the potential for high fire danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.