Daytime highs continue to soar through the week, with Thursday being the hottest day at just over 100°. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in extreme eastern Washington today and become more of a threat for central Washington Wednesday night through Thursday.
A cold front Friday will bring an isolated chance for some showers, pick up winds and drop temperatures back down into the upper 80's and low 90's for the weekend.
