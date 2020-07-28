Leslie Lowe

Daytime highs continue to soar through the week, with Thursday being the hottest day at just over 100°. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in extreme eastern Washington today and become more of a threat for central Washington Wednesday night through Thursday. 

A cold front Friday will bring an isolated chance for some showers, pick up winds and drop temperatures back down into the upper 80's and low 90's for the weekend.  

Tags