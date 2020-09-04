Widespread haze is expected today and tomorrow as winds push smoke from existing fires our way. Of course, this will impact air quality. That being said, if you're in that sensitive group when it comes to air quality make sure you are keeping an eye on that!
High pressure is continuing to strengthen which is heating us up well above average! Normally, this time of the year we are in the upper 70s, but today we are talking mid 90s. Some across the Inland Northwest will even see temperatures in the triple digits. We do have the potential to see record breaking highs today. Heat like this means you need to take extra precautions! Please drink plenty of water, crank up the AC and never leave the kids alone in the car. Tomorrow we remain in the 90s.
