Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of next week, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 90's and mid 100's.
National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for most of Washington State, beginning Sunday and continuing through Tuesday evening.
With dangerous heat in the forecast, please know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle for any amount of time unattended. Make sure to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and disabled. Outdoor essential workers make sure to take breaks throughout the day to get into a cool place and hydrate well. And, limit outdoor workouts/activities, especially through the middle and hottest part of the day.
Have a great weekend and please stay cool.
