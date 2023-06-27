SPOKANE, Wash. - For most people, summer is one of the most enjoyable seasons, but as service providers in Spokane make clear, hot temperatures could mean life or death for those who are homeless.
“It is fearful, we end up losing lots of folks during these times when people are unsheltered in the outdoors,” Jewels Helping Hands Founder Julie Garcia said.
Closing in on one month since the closure of Camp Hope, the state’s largest homeless encampment that held nearly 700 people at its peak, things are looking up for some, but not for others.
“We still have an unmanageable number of people experiencing homelessness with nowhere to go in this weather,” Garcia said.
Garcia, homeless advocate and former leader of the camp, said around 200 people are still unaccounted for across the streets of Spokane. And as temperatures climb into the 90s this week, she said she’s worried about the availability of cooling centers for those who need to take cover from the heat.
Camp Hope closing was seen as a success, but on the other hand, Garcia does believe the closure has its downfalls; the camp served as a central meeting point for hundreds of homeless people in the community and homeless providers.
“Once people are out in the community, engaging and re-engaging them on a daily basis is very hard seeing as they’re moved regularly, so it is harder than it was here at the camp,” Garcia said.
Notably, the nonexistent return of the camp’s cooling tent from last summer is a huge loss.
According to city code, cooling centers will be activated when the National Weather Service forecasts daytime highs to reach 95 degrees or higher for two consecutive days or more.
This week’s forecast only entails temperatures reaching the low-90s, below 95 degrees; so, cooling centers will not be set up across downtown Spokane. In turn, this leaves a lot of work for the service providers on the ground.
“It’s just helping them not die out here,” Garcia said.