Leslie Lowe
High pressure over the pacific northwest will deliver some downright hot temperatures, with daytime highs at their hottest Wednesday into the upper 90's and triple digits.  National weather service has issued a Heat advisory for much of eastern Washington, Central Washington and the Columbia Basin for temperatures that will be 10°-20° above average, with the hottest temperatures of the 7-day expected Wednesday.
 
 
There is a small chance for thunderstorms to develop in the mountains by Wednesday afternoon, with our next system moving in by the end of the week, kicking up the winds for the Basin and cooling our temperatures just slightly as we head into the Labor Day weekend.   

