Hot Temps to wrap up the month of August!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
- Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
- Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
- Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
- Evacuations lifted for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
- USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines
- Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
- Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
- Hayden man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for abuse of 7-week-old infant
- One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park
- Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
