Leslie Lowe
Thursday will be a beautiful Summer day, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 80's and overnight lows in the upper 50's.    
 
 
We have issued a "Weather Alert" for the weekend for the HEAT as high pressure takes control once again Friday and strengthens throughout the weekend, driving daytime highs back into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits through Monday. 
 
Saturday: 97°/62°
Sunday: 100°/63°
 
Make sure to drink plenty of water, find an area to cool off if you don't have air conditioning or will be in the outdoors, wear light loose clothing, check on your neighbors, never leave the kids or the pets in an unattended vehicle, make sure pets have fresh cool water and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion for both humans and pets.  
 
 
A dry cold front arriving overnight Sunday into Monday will offer very little moisture and pick up the winds, resulting in the possibility for critical fire danger. 

