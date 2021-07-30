An excessive heat warning remains in place until 8PM Saturday. This mini heat wave will deliver record or near record breaking temperatures in the 100's through the first half of the weekend.
By Sunday, monsoonal moisture pushing up from the Desert Southwest will bring a few thunderstorms, especially Sunday night into Monday and a good chance of rain showers for Inland Northwest, including several of the fires still burning across the region.
Daytime highs will cool into the 80's to kick off this next week, before climbing back into the 90's for the second half of the week.
Have a great weekend!