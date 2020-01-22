SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a building in Downtown Spokane that's seen its fair share of wear and tear since 1911. It's had several names over the years, but you might be most familiar with the building being called "the old Otis Hotel."
Now, it's getting a brand new look and name.
Hotel Indigo is finding creative ways to refurnish the old architecture, and bring a new style as well. The floors have been refurnished, along with several landmark pieces throughout the hotel, like wood panels and fire doors. A new French restaurant is under construction that attaches to the lobby, and the hotel is adding a gym and conference rooms.
Each room at Hotel Indigo has a piece of Spokane's history in it, like black-and-white murals from Gonzaga. To make rooms family friendly, several have a "Jack and Jill" style, with two bedrooms and an adjoining bathroom.
The hotel is set to open March 12, and is currently taking reservations.
