Hotel Indigo Spokane takes shape in former Otis Hotel building

SPOKANE, Wash. - After suffering many years of wear and tear as an SRO apartment building and almost a decade of abandonment with a leaking roof, pigeon infestation and as a warren of Zombies and film makers, the Otis Hotel is getting a new life, and a new name.
The Otis was built in 1911 as the Willard Hotel, a place for transient workers who needed a place to sleep and bathe. The hotel changed hands and names over the years, going from the Willard, to the Atlantic, to the Milner, then the Earle, and finally the Otis in 1956.
Now it's called Hotel Indigo Spokane. The new hotel is part of the global hospitality chain, InterContinental Hotels Group.
The Indigo will have 112 rooms, a restaurant and a bar and it's slated to start taking room reservations in April 2020.
