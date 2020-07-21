Today will likely be the hottest day of the year so far with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits for everyone! A cold front moving through will bring up the winds today, with gust 30-40 mph in central Washington. Elevated fire danger is our biggest concern with the combination of the dry, hot heat and winds in place.
Temperatures cool slightly Wednesday, with highs in the low 90's and then drop into the 80's for the end of the week.
