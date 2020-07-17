That cold front that pushed through dropped temperatures today significantly compared to what we saw yesterday. As we head into the overnight hours we will expect to dip into the 50's with clear skies in place. Winds we have been seeing are also expected to calm down.
Tomorrow, high pressure builds back in giving us sunshine, plus warm and dry conditions. We will look for near normal temperatures into the mid to upper 80's. Skies by tomorrow night should be mostly clear.
Sunday we are bumping back up into the 90's. Next week is looking like the hottest week of the year so far with 90° temperatures in place and some reaching into the triple digits near the Basin. Please make sure you're staying hydrated and, of course, never leave your children or fur babies in the car!
