Friday night, a one and a half hour standoff with a driver armed with a knife ended peacefully after the SWAT Team was requested by Spokane County Deputies.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Department, around 10:30 p.m., a Deputy attempted to stop a Mercury Mountaineer for a traffic violation near Lyons and Washington, but the car continued dispute emergency lights flashing.
Driver, 53-year-old Schell Beach, proceeded to look at the cop through his driver side mirror before turning west on Francis and then north on Stevens and finally pulled over on the 6400 black on N. Stevens.
Beach did not follow commands given by the officer, grabbed a knife and held it next to his head. Several Deputies arrived at the scene to assist with the situation.
After learning Beach's name, Deputies learned he had an active felony warrant for his arrest in the state of Washington.
The Spokane County Sheriff's then requested the SWAT Team in fear the suspect would flee.
The SWAT Team positioned multiple vehicles blocking escape routes as a negotiator spoke with Beach.
At around 12:08 a.m., Beach followed commands and exited the vehicle unarmed.
He was taken into custody and booked in the Spokane County Jail for the felony DOC warrant, a misdemeanor warrant, and failure to stop for a law enforcement vehicle.
No one was injured during the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.