SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave.
The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him.
A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained.
The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis's violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings.
Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
Even with additional teams present, Davis continued to refuse to surrender. A second search warrant was obtained after SRSSTF shared the suspect may have weapons inside the apartment. After a few hours, the apartment complex door was breached. Still, Davis did not respond to commands for his surrender.
At around 7:50 p.m., Davis was observed on the roof of the complex, apparently having accessed it through the attic.
Teams continued efforts to de-escalate the situation and were finally able to coax a surrender. SWAT and RTF used a ladder to get Davis off the roof, and he was successfully taken into custody around 8:30 p.m.
SRSSTF members searched the apartment and located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The weapon was seized, as multiple shootings in the area continue to be investigated. SRSSTF believes the weapon and Davis are involved.
Along with his warrants, Davis was booked into Spokane County Jail with two counts of residential burglary (DV), two counts of violation of a court order (DV), and fourth-degree assault (DV). Investigation is on-going, and additional charges may be made in the future, but no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding any of the local shooting incidents is urged to submit tips to the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force by going to their website at: https://stopspokanegangs.org/
Tips can be submitted anonymously by clicking on the ‘Submit an Anonymous Tip” button.