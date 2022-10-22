KAMIAH, Idaho - Four pets died, and a house was a total loss in a fire in Kamiah, according to Kamiah Fire Rescue (KFR). There were no human injuries or deaths.
According to KFR, crews from multiple agencies responded to the vicinity of Woodland Road and Old Town Road for a structure fire just before 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Crews arrived to find a significant fire at the front of the structure, which was rapidly progressing.
There were no fire hydrants in the area, forcing crews to set up a water shuttle operation to support the engines.