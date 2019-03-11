Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY... .A LATE SEASON WINTER STORM WILL DELIVER MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING INTO TUESDAY. THE HEAVIEST PERIODS OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TONIGHT TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE-HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN- RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TONIGHT TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&