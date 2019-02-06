SPOKANE, Wash. - A house fire in East Central Spokane has been determined to be accidental.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, investigators determined the fire was ignited when plastic furniture was inadvertently put in contact with a natural gas fueled, free standing fireplace.
Crews responded to the home in the 3200 block of N. Regal St. at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading further.
The fire caused moderate damage to the main floor of the home and smoke damage throughout. The fire department said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.
The Spokane Fire Department stressed that by following a few simple safety tips and precautions:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.