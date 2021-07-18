SPOKANE, Wash. - Four residents were displaced Saturday evening after a house fire in east Spokane burned two houses, causing about $500,000 in damage.
When Spokane fire crews arrived to a home on Nelson and Euclid, two homes were on fire. The home where the fire originated was burning severely and the flames had already spread up to the attic on the second home.
No one was seriously injured, although one person was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene and released.
SFD said four adults, two dogs and two cats have been displaced.
SFD's Specials Investigations Unit is working to determine what caused the burn.