SPOKANE, Wash. - A fire Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital was determined to be arson, and police are searching for the suspect.
According to Spokane Police Department, a fire was reported on north Wall St. in the Garland District around 8:30 p.m., with the caller stating someone was trapped inside. Witnesses on scene indicated the fire was set intentionally.
Fire crews quickly arrived to the scene and saw active fire and smoke. Rescue operations began immediately, and the victim was successfully removed from the residence and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators from Major Crimes Unit determined the incident to be arson and identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jenny Barden. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.
Barden is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with red hair.
SPD warns she presents a danger to the public and urges anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately and reference incident 2023-20054303.
If you have any other information related to the investigation and have not spoken with investigators, contact Detective Downing at wdowning@spokanepolice.org.