Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND... The arctic airmass will linger over eastern Washington and north Idaho through the weekend. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens while overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits or below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of the wind prone areas. Anticipate a gradual return to seasonal temperatures by the start of the work week. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will also continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest. The next round of significant snow is likely late Sunday into Monday. For more information go to weather.gov/safety/cold