SPOKANE, Wash. - On New Year's Eve just after 10 p.m., Spokane Fire Department and SFD9 responded to a house fire on the 2200 east block of Dalke Ave. According to the release, Spokane Engine 15 spotted a large column of smoke from several blocks out.
Once on scene, heavy flame was confirmed on one side of the house, with smoke coming from the eave lines and attic vents, prompting an immediate upgrade of the call to ensure dispatch of additional resources.
Spokane Tower 2 and Engine 15 entered the structure and began a coordinated fire attack and search of the residence to check for any remaining occupants. Additional crews began rooftop ventilation of the structure to improve conditions and remove head within, as well sent to the backend of the structure to protect exposures.
SFD crews contained the blaze to two rooms and extinguished the flames within 10 minutes of Spokane Engine 15's arrival. Six fire apparatus and 20 firefighters responded in total.
Luckily, the house's five occupants had already evacuated before SFD's arrival to the scene, and no injuries were reported by AMR or Red Cross to civilians or first responders. Unfortunately, two pets did perish on scene.
Investigation of the scene has determined the cause to be smoking materials left in an outside container close to the structure. Major fire and smoke damage affected a bedroom and kitchen, while there is significant smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
In their release, SFD had this message to share:
"If you smoke, smoke outside. Be sure to use deep, sturdy ashtrays or metal can if an ashtray is unavailable. Before throwing out cigarette butts, use water or sand to make sure that they are completely out. Do not ash or throw cigarettes in vegetation, potted plants, or directly into trash cans, as these can all easily catch fire.
"Never smoke in bed. Keep cigarettes, lighters, matches, and other smoking materials out of reach of children, preferably in a locked area that they do not have access to. Fires have occurred with vaping products, including electronic cigarettes. These devices should be used with caution. Vape products that are charging should be supervised."