MEAD, Wash. — A house fire sparked in Mead tonight at 18000 block of North Sands Road, a single-story family residence. The fire started at around 8:30 p.m.
According to Spokane County Fire District 4 and 9, the fire is under control and there are no injuries to any residents or firefighters involved.
There is significant damage to the home, leaving the family involved displaced. The cause under the fire is under active investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is provided.