House fire in north Spokane leaves one person dead

SPOKANE, Wash. - An early morning house fire in north Spokane has left one person dead.
Crews responded to a home near West Grace and North Adams at about 3 a.m. to find a home fully engulfed in flames. Approximately 27 firefighters were on scene to fight the fire and 11 companies from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Fire Department responded.
"We had heavy fire essentially consuming the entire front of the house and it was reported as hoarder conditions by the crews when they made entry," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.
Right now an investigation is underway to determine the cause.