MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison identified 53-year-old Rosalind Dickinson as the person who died Thursday evening in a house fire in Moses Lake.
According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the fire was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Grant County Fire District 5 firefighters arrived to find half of a duplex was engulfed in flames. Heavy heat and smoke prevented firefighters from rescuing Dickinson. Her body was found after the fire was extinguished.
A 56-year-old man who lived at the home was driven by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.
Dickinson's next of kin was notified, and an autopsy has been ordered.
GCSO said the Grant County fire marshal will continue to investigate and no foul play is suspected.