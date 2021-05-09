SPOKANE, Wash. - A house fire on N. Wiscomb St. and E. Wedgewood Ave. left five residents displaced Sunday.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. Spokane Fire authorities believe it started outside and moved into the attic of the home.
Fire crews had to break into the attic to extinguish the flames. They reported that they were able to knock the fire down quickly.
No injuries to the residents or firefighters were reported.
Red Cross has been contacted to assist the people living in the home.