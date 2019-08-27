UPDATE ON AUGUST 27, 2019 AT 5:42 P.M.
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Department of Natural Resources wildland fire crews fighting a brush fire that broke out following a house fire on Monroe Road near Deer Park.
Crews on scene told KHQ that the house fire started first and then sent embers into the air, sparking a small brush fire behind the home and several other spot fires.
The home burned in the fire is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE ON AUGUST 27, 2019:
DEER PARK, Wash. - The intersection of Woolard Road and Monroe Road is closed down near Deer Park due to a house fire.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are directing traffic away from the area through a detour.
If you need to travel through this area, you must use the detour.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
DEER PARK, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Monroe Road in Deer Park, Wash.
The call came in around 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The caller reported seeing a large column of black smoke filling the air in the area.
Fire crews have not released any information on what structure is burning or how large the fire is.
KHQ has a crew on the way.
This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information that comes in.