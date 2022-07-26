House fire near south Morrill drive displaces one family

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are on scene right now of a house fire near south Morrill drive.
The Spokane Fire Department told KHQ on scene that there's fairly extensive damage to the outside of the home, and some to the inside including the attic. Investigators said the fire most likely started outside the home.
Nobody was home when the fire started, but the family who lives there is now displaced.
Fire crews are working on a fire of Morrill Dr. in Spokane. Extensive damage to the outside and some of the inside, including the attic. Investigators say the fire most likely started outside of the home. Thankfully no one was inside at the time. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/WyKvQ1DpqF— Tana Kelley TV (@tanakelley24) July 27, 2022