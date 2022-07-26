House fire near south Morrill drive displaces one family
Tana Kelley, KHQ Local News

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are on scene right now of a house fire near south Morrill drive.

The Spokane Fire Department told KHQ on scene that there's fairly extensive damage to the outside of the home, and some to the inside including the attic. Investigators said the fire most likely started outside the home.

Nobody was home when the fire started, but the family who lives there is now displaced.

