SPOKANE, Wash. - A house fire Tuesday, May 24 ruined not only the home of a woman and her roommates, but also destroyed the makings of a fast-approaching wedding.
Tina Allenbaugh, one of the women living in the house, is getting married this Saturday. She says while her wedding dress wasn't burned, it reeks of smoke. However, many of her centerpieces, decorations, supplies, and even the dresses for her bridesmaids and flower girl were lost in the flames.
Her roommates were also affected by the fire, losing their belongings. Among them is a single mom with her 18-month-old child.
If you'd like to help Tina or her roommates out in any capacity, donations can be brought to their church, Zion Spokane.
Spokane fire says that the fire is believed to have started on the deck of the home before moving into the interior and attic.
They also said one person was home at the time but was evacuated and no one is hurt.
Investigators are on their way to determine was caused the fire.
Previous:
Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on the 2000 block of E. 61st Avenue.
Initial reports from the scene say the occupants of the home were not inside when the fire started. The home looks to be badly damaged.
Crews are still working to find out what started the fire.
