SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington's House of Representatives has now released the documents used by investigators to compile the Rampart Group's report about Spokane Valley Representative Matt Shea. In more than 500-pages, the supporting evidence shows how the report’s authors came to their conclusion that Matt Shea took part in ‘domestic terrorism.”
Shea has long maintained that he has not been allowed to see the evidence against him. These supporting exhibits certainly provide him that opportunity.
New House Speaker Laurie Jinkins has said that she will not make any moves to expel Shea, unless she knows it won't be a waste of time. She pushed for the release of the Rampart documents, to give lawmakers a chance to see firsthand the exhibits cited in the Rampart Report. Depending on the feedback, she could call a hearing regarding Shea.
For his part, Shea maintains he did nothing wrong and has said he will fight back.
You can view the supporting exhibits cited in the Rampart Group's Report HERE.
Matt Shea actually already responded to the report, calling it the "SHAM-part Dossier".
In a Facebook message he wrote:
“Today the House finally released the exhibits of the Shampart Dossier after withholding them from me and my attorney inexplicably for almost two months. This list of exhibits raises more questions than it answers. In fact, many of the exhibits are merely biased left wing opinion pieces. To that end we are engaging an independent review of the investigator and the investigation. The more the facts come out on this, the more it is clear this was a political hit job/label-lynching paid for by us taxpayers.”
