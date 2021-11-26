SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of Nov. 26, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of S. Evergreen. According to the caller, several people were attending a party in the basement where illicit drugs and alcohol were used when the suspect suddenly fired a handgun 'for no apparent reason,' striking and killing the adult male victim.
The suspect, 30-year-old Zachary R. McGlocklin, was arrested without incident and is being charged with 2nd degree murder and four counts of 2nd degree assault. The victim, a man in his late 20s whom authorities are leaving unnamed at this time, was the only person injured.
SIRT volunteers closed down Evergreen between 18th and 20th Ave, as well as 19th Ave between Evergreen and Bolivar Rd. Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Sheriff’s Forensic Unit Technicians arrived to collect evidence, document the scene, and continue the investigation. The area should be opened again this evening.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.