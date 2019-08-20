KHQ has obtained a statement from Washington State House Minority Leader, J.T. Wilcox regarding Rep. Matt Shea.
Matt Shea’s activities, not his political views, are under investigation by an independent investigator. The investigation was agreed to by the state House of Representatives, in lieu of a formal review of Shea’s activities by the GOP. The first results of the investigation are due by the end of the year.
Here is Rep. Wilcox Statement:
There is an ongoing, independent investigation- authorized by the house- into the alleged activities of Representative Matt Shea. I expect this investigation to be comprehensive and provide a more complete picture of the allegations that have appeared in news stories to date. There were many calls for this investigation and it's important that we preserve its integrity. However, I want to make it clear that hate- in any form- is contrary to my values and our caucus as a whole. I condemn those who use threatening rhetoric and advocate for violence. I am also deeply concerned about the allegations of surveillance. Through the investigative process, Representative Shea will have an opportunity to denounce these things as well, and explain his side of the story.