House Republicans vote to make Elise Stefanik conference chair, replacing Rep. Cheney
https://twitter.com/RepStefanik/status/1393196363127660549/photo/1

BREAKING: House Republicans have voted to make Elise Stefanik the conference chair, officially replacing Rep. Liz Cheney. 

This came out just 48-hours after Cheney was ousted from her post.

Stefanik will serve as conference chair, and will be the only woman in the House GOP leadership.

Stefanik won in a 134-46 vote, defeating Texas Representative Chip Roy.

Tags