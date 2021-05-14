House Republicans vote to make Elise Stefanik conference chair, replacing Rep. Cheney

BREAKING: House Republicans have voted to make Elise Stefanik the conference chair, officially replacing Rep. Liz Cheney.
This came out just 48-hours after Cheney was ousted from her post.
Stefanik will serve as conference chair, and will be the only woman in the House GOP leadership.
Stefanik won in a 134-46 vote, defeating Texas Representative Chip Roy.
Thank you to my colleagues for electing me to serve as House Republican Conference Chair and to my constituents across #NY21 for their outpouring of support!— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 14, 2021
I am excited to lead our unified team alongside @GOPLeader & @SteveScalise to combat Biden and Pelosi’s Far-Left agenda! pic.twitter.com/P2ImMLGuwq