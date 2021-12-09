WASHINGTON - A House Chief Administrative Office staffer is facing charges Thursday after bringing a handgun to the Longworth Building.
Officers spotted the gun in a bag on the x-ray machine just before 8 a.m. It took them four minutes to track the man down and arrest him.
Capitol Hill police identified the staffer as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allbrooks and said he claims to have forgot he had the gun in his bag.
He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license. Police said they are investigating the incident.