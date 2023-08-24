OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Households in Okanogan County will be connected to high-speed internet with funding from the U.S. Department of Agricultures ReConnect Program.
Okanogan is one of the two rural communities in Washington that will receive better internet. These areas have speeds lower than 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits upload are eligible.
“Families and businesses in Okanogan County are in need of reliable and affordable internet,” said Sen. Cantwell. “This funding will connect more than 1,000 Okanogan County homes plus dozens of farms and businesses to a high-speed, affordable fiber network. For these rural families and farmers, reliable and fast internet means better access to education, health care, and emergency alerts.”
This community will receive a $30,195,500 grant that will be used to start a fiber-to-the-premises network for 1,157 people, 21 businesses, 68 farms and two educational facilities.
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell has been part of this program funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.