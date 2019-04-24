Houston high school implements dress code for parents

A dress code policy aimed at parent is in place at a Houston high school.
James Madison High School's now official parent dress code comes after Joselyn Lewis says she was turned away while trying to register her daughter at the school earlier this month.
Lewis says an administrator told her her attire was not allowed, citing her dress length and head scarf, and refused to let Lewis into the school.
Lewis says she asked to see the dress code, but one could not be found.
The school's principal wrote a letter to parents, dated the next day, outlining the code for adults, specifying in part, head wear and the length and types of dresses and shorts, saying "we must have high standards."
"I can see if it's a student, they have a dress code. I can understand that. But I'm not a student. So I have no dress code. So who are you to tell me how to dress?" Lewis told local media. "My child's education, anyone's child's education, should be more important than what someone has on. That shouldn't matter."
James Madison High School is part of the Houston Independent School District, which declined to comment on the parent dress code.