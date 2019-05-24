Houston puppy heist caught on camera as thieves steal $44,000 worth of dogs

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the culprits of a heist.
Police say two suspects parked their car outside of a Pets 'R Us in Huffman, broke in, and stole $44,000 dollars worth of puppies.
English and French Bulldogs.
In the video one of the suspects can be seen running to the pen with a duffle bag, dangling over it to grab the puppies, throwing one in the bag, tossing it and trying again as the other suspect follows.
The two were wearing masks, hoodies and gloves. Police say in total 5 dogs were taken and three have already been recovered, so they are now looking for 2 dogs and 2 suspects.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000 dollars for information leading to the charging or arrest of one or both of the thieves.