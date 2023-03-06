“We’ve had budget deficit issues, we’ve had attacks by international terrorists, we've had domestic terror, pandemic, school shootings. You could go on and on and on,” Washington State University Professor of Political Science, Steven Stehr, said.
Over the past decade, we’ve seen a major divide among Americans as it relates to politics. Views leaning far down both aisles, public outrage with the government, and hostile social media platforms.
Communities are being divided and it’s not only at the national level, we’re seeing it right here at home, even on the most generic topics.
“Over the last decade or so, I’ve been kind of shocked by what's going on in our politics, and as someone who studies American politics, I felt a deep need to try and piece together,” Stehr said.
A big challenge, but one he was up for. Through Stehr’s research, he discovered there were several factors that put America in the shoes it’s in today.
“There are high profile things like the Great Recession, terrorist attacks on 9/11, the pandemic,” Stehr said.
The list goes on and on, but one issue that Stehr says highlights this partisan behavior is the communities in which we isolate ourselves in.
“There’s a lot of evidence that we’re sorting into like-minded political communities signaling that we want to be around people that we agree with,” Stehr said.
He says people now more than ever tend to bond with their “in” group, and most importantly they tend to have more animosity toward their “out” group.
“It’s not about policy, it’s about hating the other side because each side sees each other as an existential threat,” Stehr said.
So many factors come into play in a split society. This disassembly seems so fresh to Americans, but in reality, it’s not. Professor Steher says we’ve seen polarizing times in America during the turn of the 20th century.
“This was a time of large income inequality, rapid technological change, fear of immigrants, very polarized electorates, very close elections at the presidential level,” Stehr said.
Sound familiar? We’re pretty close to society nearly 150 years ago. How did we change, or a better question might be, how did we become civil?
“The progressive reform movement, where a very diverse coalition came together and demanded changes to the way we governed ourselves,” Stehr said.
Stehr also cited the Great Depression as a breaking point for the divide. People faced the same challenge, together.
“I was kind of thinking the pandemic would act as a focusing event, but it didn’t,” Stehr said.
Which leaves us where we’re at today - even more divided. But how do we extinguish that divide? As you can imagine, it’s not an overnight fix.
“There’s a lot of evidence that this sort of anger in politics is being driven by people 40 years and older. So there might be a generational change. I talk about focusing events, things like big wars tend to bring people together. Not a civil war but a war against China or Russia or some other foreign adversary. China looks to be the most likely one at this point. That’s a pretty high price to pay to try and bring society together. But I really think modeling good behavior will go a long way,” Stehr said.
Behavior that could save the future of our country. Behavior we once saw as Americans. Working together for one nation and offering the shirts off our backs for one another. America that people once knew.
“It’s going to be difficult. It can’t be just one thing that drives things home. It’s got to be a number of people saying enough is enough,” Stehr said.
Stehr will be giving his presentation on this matter at the Spokane Public Library Mar. 30 at 6 p.m.