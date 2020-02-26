SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane-based American Medial Response team recently transported four COVID-19 patients from the Spokane International Airport.
After the transfers were complete, a team of technicians proceeded to start the disinfection process on the AMR ambulance to ensure the virus wouldn't spread to the next person needing transport to the hospital.
KHQ spoke to the Spokane branch of AMR to learn about the steps the technicians took to insure the infection could be easily contained following transport.
Jason Sorrick, a public information officer with AMR, said that during the transport and while the ambulance as being cleaned, exhaust fans and the fresh air exchange were running.
When the ambulance arrived at the hospital, the technician who was in the back with the patient exited the ambulance and helped walk the patient inside Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's Special Pathogens Unit.
During the exchange, the technician driving the ambulance assisted in opening all the passenger compartment doors without entering the patient care area. The technician who was in the back of the ambulance with the patients re-entered the patient care area and closed all the passenger doors.
The ambulance then headed to the Regional Operations Command Center for decontamination. Once again, all of the passenger doors were opened, and the exhaust fans and fresh air exchange remained on while the vehicle was being aired out.
The technician in the back of the ambulance then started the decontamination procedure. While still in full personal protective equipment (PPE), the technician wiped down all the surfaces inside the ambulance.
The wipes were then disposed of into bio-hazard bags and were changed frequently to ensure they fresh. Once the first cleaning was finished, the technician got out of the ambulance and had heir entire PPE wiped down by another technician also wearing PPE. The technician's gloves were changed and then they proceeded to clean the patient care area a second time.
Once the two cleanings are complete, both technician doffed their PPE under the supervision of a doffing coach. The medical was then disposed of properly.
Following the procedure, the ambulance was sterile and free of the virus per CDC guidelines.
