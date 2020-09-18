KHQ is investigating whether the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office brought in a barber to give department employees haircuts at the end of April, in violation of Governor Little's Coronavirus Shutdown Order.
Hair salons and barbershops were not allowed to operate until Phase 2 of the Governor's Reopening Plan, which started on May 16.
KHQ reached out to a hair salon in Idaho to ask they’re understanding of Phase 1 rules. She told us the guidance stylists and barbers received from the Governor’s office was that they were not allowed to work at all during the Phase 1 restrictions, either at their salon or anywhere else.
KHQ has reached out to the Sheriff's office multiple times for information about whether this did happen. We have not yet heard back.
What we do know, is a lot of planning took place.
According to a Public Records Request made by North Idaho Exposed and then provided to KHQ, Sheriff's Deputy Jeffery Howard suggested the idea to his higher-ups, and the department ultimately received permission to allow professional barbers onto the Sheriff's Office Campus to give sheriff's employees haircuts in order to meet the department's grooming standards policy.
Some personnel had questions. Deputy Stu Miller wrote an email asking:
1. How are we able to do this when the general public is forbidden?
2. How did we choose the barber/stylist? (Apparently one of the children to a detective is an out of work stylist and one spouse of a detective is also an out of work stylist).
3. Who is paying these people?
And on April 27th, Deputy Harvey Ballman wrote: "Playing devil's advocate here, but what would happen if the media found out we are getting haircuts while the general public aren't allowed to and other barbers aren't allowed to work? Organizations like North Idaho News and the CDA Press love to stir resentment from the public. This type of thing has backfired on several governmental organizations already and is seen as a double standard. Just something to keep in mind."
The service cost $500 and emails say it would be paid for by the Kootenai County Deupty Sheriff's Association, an organization made up of employees of the Sheriff's Office.
On April 23rd, Undersheriff Daniel Mattos wrote, "I have reviewed the Governor's State One Reopening protocols, and although it shows the operation of hair salons as being prohibited, I do not see what you are proposing as falling into this realm. I see this an operational necessity/essential service for law enforcement organizations that allow for troops to stay within policy. However, to allow this to take place there will be some rules:
1. The person cutting the hair, or the deputy who's hair is being cut, or both, need to wear a protective mask and other PPE as seen fit.
2. The marine bay will be sanitized prior to the operation commencing.
3. After each hair cut is performed, all equipment will be wiped down with appropriate sanitizing agent.
4. Social distancing will be employed whenever practical, with the exception, of course, during the time of the hair cut.
5. At the end of the day the bay will be scrubbed a final time and sanitized.
One Sergeant had a question about availability for others in his family. According to the emails, Sgt. Robert Lafleur emailed the person managing the haircut plan: "noticed numerous openings in the afternoon. My 16 year old son needs a cut. Can I use 2 spots and pay for him also? If not that is OK. Just thinking more money for the barbers."
That request was denied.
Sheriff Ben Wolfinger also weighed in, emailing on April 24: "This is a good idea. (I would have been willing to waive the haircut requirement in policy for a period of time.) I guess those who have hair would think about this more than others." Sheriff Wolfinger is bald.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.