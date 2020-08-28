PULLMAN, Wash. - Whitman County has been seeing a steady spike in new COVID-19 cases for days now, especially in Pullman. Now, The New York Times has ranked the city among others in the country where the virus is growing the fastest.
Pullman appeared in two new lists from The New York Times. The first ranks the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases, relative to their population, in the last two weeks.
Pullman takes the number 12 spot in this list. With a population of 50,104 and 175 recent cases, Pullman has been seeing 3.4 new virus cases for every 1,000 people.
In the number one spot on the list is Eagle Pass, Texas with a population of 58,722 people and 907 recent virus cases
In the next list, The New York Times ranked the metro areas where new cases are growing the fastest on a population-adjusted basis. Pullman ranked second in this list after recording seven new cases a week ago compared to 168 currently. This equates to a change of 321 per 100,000 people.
Top of that list is Eagle Pass, Texas where 275 cases were reported a week ago compared to 632 current cases. This equates to a change of 608 per 100,000 people.
Whitman County has been steadily reporting spikes of new cases daily, especially among young people. The change comes as students have returned to campuses like Washington State University .
You can check out the full New York Times report HERE.
