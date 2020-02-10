SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's a crime that can leave those left behind haunted for the remainder of the lives but is nothing more than a 'slap on the wrist' for whoever is responsible. Right now in Washington state, the improper disposal of human remains is a misdemeanor. That means if someone is found dumping a body, they may not serve any jail time.

When the families of two Spokane victims learned the law is what it is, they told KHQ they were left 'horrified." Now, once the shock has worn off, they are banding together to try to get the law changed.

In 2010, Heather Higgins vanished in Spokane. Her body has never been found, but according to documents, Spokane Police have long believed Heather was murdered. A few years later in 2012, another woman was killed. The body of Kala Williams was found near Lindeke and 14th Avenue. Her body had been dismembered and was badly decomposed. Because of that, it was impossible for Spokane Medical Examiners to give a concrete answer on how Kala died.

But what Kala's remains did provide to investigators was DNA from a suspect. The same suspect who police believe was involved in what happened to Heather.

"She could just laugh and laugh," said Kala's cousin Julie Beauchaine. "She would bring everybody together."

"She had a lot of friends," said Heather's mother Jackie Forney. "She was a good daughter. A good granddaughter. She was bubbly and funny."

Two Spokane women, victims. Their two families left in ruins over what happened to them.

"Our family is missing her," Julie said of Kala. "She'd be having kids, bringing more life into our family. We've missed birthdays. Christmases."

"I've cried every day for nearly 10 years," Jackie said. "Without Heather, nothing is right anymore. "

Just a few short years ago, Jackie and Julie didn't know each other. They had never even heard of each other. But now they are forever intertwined by an overwhelming heartbreak so few can ever understand.

"(Heather and Kala) didn't know each other, but they do now, they do in spirit," Julie said. "They brought a family together."

Court records show a Spokane police detective has long suspected the same man was involved in both Kala and Heather's murders. That man is currently serving time for attacking and nearly killing a woman in Idaho, but because he's never been charged in connection with these cases, we're not naming him.

Jackie says she understands Heather's case is particularly difficult. They've never found her body, but she says she did learn through documents that this suspect allegedly made a disturbing confession.

"He told his mother that he didn't kill Heather, but that other people did and they made him dump her body," Jackie said. "He said it was up north near a ski hill. He just left her there like garbage."

Records show police found the same suspect's DNA with Kala's remains. Without a determination that Kala was murdered, the case was at a standstill. The families wanted law enforcement to at least try to get him on a charge of improper disposal of human remains, so they asked.

"We at least know this, why can't he at least be charged with dumping her body? And [the official] said, 'it's just a misdemeanor,'" Jackie said. "I can't believe it. Dumping a murdered body is just a misdemeanor. That has to be fixed."

Because of an attorney named Cheryl Mitchel, maybe it will be.

"I was really surprised (when I heard disposing of human remains was just a misdemeanor,) and I thought I had to look this up," she said.

Cheryl has been an attorney for 35 years and a friend of Jackie's family for nearly as long. She says she was shocked to see the law is what it is, and so was a man who can help fix it.

"Senator [Mike] Padden introduced a bill to make it a felony," she said.

Both Julie and Jackie have testified to show their support as Senate Bill 6501 makes its way through the process. Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell has as well and told KHQ he is hopeful the law will be changed.

The women know if it does go through, it's too late for Heather and Kala. But it would prevent the same from happening perhaps to your loved one, next.

"It may not help in our case, but it will help the next people," Julie said.

"Law enforcement needs things to be changed so they can do their job," Jackie said.

The suspect will remain in custody until 2024 unless he is paroled.

If you would like to follow SB6501 or express your support, click here.

Some have questioned why a suspect could not be charged with other crimes in relation to these cases. Due to the circumstances, that would be difficult unless more evidence surfaces.

In Heather's case, her body has never been recovered. As for Kala, because her remains were so badly decomposed and her case has not been classified in the medical examiner's office as a 'homicide,' the only charge that could stick at this point is the improper disposal of human remains. Again, if more evidence comes in, that could change. If you have any information on either case, please call Spokane Police.