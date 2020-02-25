How do you pronounce "GIF?" Jiff peanut butter seeks to settle the debate once and for all

The debate over how to pronounce a certain digital image format may finally have a definitive answer.
The Jif peanut butter company is teaming up with the video search engine Giphy in an effort to answer the question, "How do you pronounce 'GIF?'"
Jif will be releasing a limited run of peanut butter jars labeled "G-I-F," which will sell for about $10 on Amazon.
The aim is to drill home that "GIF" is pronounced with a hard "G" sound, not a soft one, like the peanut butter company.
The debate has been ongoing since GIFs emerged in the late 1980s. Even the Obama Administration took a stance in 2013, declaring that "GIF" was in fact pronounced with a hard "G."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.