If Spokane County does not lower its COVID-19 case count by May 3rd, the Governor could push the county back to Phase 2.
If Spokane County was pushed back to Phase 2, the hospitality industry, businesses and restaurants would have to move from 50% capacity to 25%.
"Being back at 50% capacity is amazing," said O'Doherty's owner, Tim O'Doherty.
Having more people inside his restaurant is something Tim O'Doherty has loved over the last few months.
O'Doherty said being pushed back to phase 2 is something he hopes doesn't happen as they would only be able to serve about 50 people.
"There's no way we could meet our obligations, staff wise, rent wise, utility insurance at that number," he said.
But he said he knows what to do if it does happen.
"One thing about going through this four to five times is, we got the drill down," O'Doherty said.
He said if they were pushed back, they would be forced to lay off some staff.
But, he said his wife has helped the young staff get on unemployment in the past.
He also said during times of closure, they have had to rely on the PPP from the government to get by, which is something he doesn't want to do anymore.
"I really look forward to doing this on my own," he said.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said moving back to Phase 2 is the last thing that she would want for the county, especially after how far we have come.
"I think it would be very demoralizing, we have so much hope right now, we don't want to lose that," she said.
Mayor Woodward and O'Doherty said they hope we can all work together to lower the cases to stay in Phase 3.
The Governor will re-evaluate the county's metrics and phases on May 3rd.