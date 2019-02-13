How Inland Northwest's snowy start to February stacks up against previous years

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been a snowy start to February for many around the Inland Northwest. But how have snowy has it been compared to previous years?
According to the National Weather Service, Coeur d'Alene has seen a record amount of snow accumulation from February 1 to February 12 with 25 inches.
Spokane has seen 18.7 inches of snow from February 1 to February 12, making it the 3rd largest snow accumulation for those dates. The record stands at 39.6 inches, which was set in 1893.
Another storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest, bringing a rain/snow mix during the day, turning to snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning.