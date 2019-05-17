How long will the rain stick around?

The rain is expected to keep falling overnight before slowly pushing out to the northeast Saturday morning. If you can believe it, we might actually see sunshine as the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade starts on Saturday night
Some preliminary rainfall totals from the last 48 hours for you. Keep in mind these numbers are still climbing as rain keeps falling! You can clearly see why we had so many problems in downtown Spokane yesterday! One of the hardest hit areas!
Another thing that is evident from the data, thunderstorms are very localized! Meaning they hit a relatively small area. No better example than yesterday where the airport recorded just over a quarter inch of rain, while downtown had over 1.5"! So while some areas yesterday got WALLOPED, others are seeing the majority of their rainfall today