Saturday, more than 100 people had to be evacuated from a ski lift in Whitefish, Montana. After three hours, ski patrol was able to get everyone down, using only ropes.

Mount Spokane Ski Patrol said if a similar situation were to happen here this winter, they've got an emergency plan in place.

"We make sure we don't have anybody that's afraid, any little kids or people with disabilities, those are always our first concerns, we get them off the chair first," Jill Stengle said.

Jill Stengle is the risk manager for Mount Spokane ski patrol, and she said although ski lift evacuations rarely happen here, her team knows what to do.

"Oh my goodness don't be afraid. We are all really well trained, we train for a lift evacuation a few times a year," Jill Stengle said.

She said ski patrol hauls up a rope, to the dangling skiier, with a wooden seat and harness attached.

"Then you scooch onto it, we are secured at the bottom, and we lower you down," Jill Stengle said.

But Jill said the conditions that Whitefish Mountain Resort had to work with, looks a lot different than Spokane's.

"We don't have extreme terrain up here, at all," Jill Stengle said.

She said that makes for a much faster resuce, but still throws up essentials to keep her skiers warm if they do get stuck in a storm.

"Hot chocolate, heat packs, blankets, anything they need," Jill Stengle said.

KHQ spoke with one man who's been sking here at Mt. Spokane since the early 2000's. He was shocked to hear about what happened in Whitefish, saying the longest he's ever been stuck on a ski lift, was maybe 20 minutes.

"In minutes time, they had the auxiliary going and they had us right off," Kenneth Essgi, Mt. Spokane skiier, said.

Kenneth said even though the snow is cold, the mountain is warm, and the staff at Mt. Spokane is the reason this is his favorite place to be.

"Winter people are pretty hardy anyways, so some of them just look at it as an added adventure to the day," Jill Stengle said.