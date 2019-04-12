KHQ talked with Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Camden about how Spokane Public school will deal with a budged shortfall.
In an interview with KHQ, Camden said that while its true the Spokane School District receives less from their local levies the district receives more from the State that will make up the difference.
Camden says part of the problem the school district has is they need to start putting their budget together in May but the legislature won't tell them how much money they are getting until late April at the earliest. The Legislature has not had it completed their budget that early since 2009.
You can listen to his full interview below. You can listen to all of KHQ's podcasts here