Everyone’s heard from either their parents or grandparents, they trudged uphill, five miles both directions, through a foot of snow before they cancelled school.
In Sandpoint, which historically always has predictions of up 8-12 inches of snow, school administrators say they have to wake up before the crack of dawn to check forecasts from the National Weather Service.
“We get up around 3:45a.m, check the roads and the National Weather Service and the radars and all that and then we make a decision by about 4:30 or 4:45a.m,” Shawn Woodward said.
Woodward is the superintendent for Lake Pend Oreille School District.
He says last year was the most times in his seven years of being the superintendent that classes were cancelled.
He added there’s no magic number used in terms of snow accumulation.
Instead, they take into account road conditions, safety and the current weather to make any determination.
The Coeur d’Alene School also follows similar guidelines.
A district spokesperson tells KHQ administrators monitor the current weather, road conditions, and safety before deciding to cancel school.
It’s a difficult decision, Woodward says, because variables can change in a moment.
“We’d rather wait to make the decision as late as possible,” he said.