If you want to spend a few days in a galaxy far, far away, it's not going to come cheap.

Disney calls it the "most immersive Star Wars story ever created." The choices hotel guests make determine their experience on the ship.

On Wednesday, Disney revealed the pricing for the New Star Wars hotel. 

Rates to stay in the Galactic Starcruiser will cost you between $4,800 to $6,000.

The total voyage rate for two people is $4,809, three people is $5,299 and four people is $5,999.

According to Disney, the price covers the experience, meals (including alcohol) and admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

